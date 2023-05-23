Gov. Ganduje dissolves Kano State Executive Council

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered all Public Officers holding political appointments to hand over the affairs of their offices in line with established procedure.

The directive was contained in a statement from the Officer of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday.

The statement, titled: “Handover of Activates,” was signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SSG, Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota.

The Governor directed all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chief Executives of Parastatals/Government-owned Companies and other political appointees to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries and Director Administration and General Services in their respective establishments.

Ganduje directed that all government properties in possession of the appointees be handed over to Permanent Secretaries or Directors Administration and General Services/Directors Personnel Management as the case may be latest by May 26.

The Governor also directed them to make copies of their handover notes available to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for the records.

