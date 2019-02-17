Gov. El-Rufai lied over killing of 66 Kaduna residents — CAN

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has faulted the claim by the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, that 66 persons were killed by gunmen in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Joseph Hayab, stated this in a statement on Saturday.

Hayab said El-Rufai deliberately lied to deceive Nigerians and the international community.

He said in the statement: “The press statement by the spokesman for Kaduna State Governor, Mr Samuel Aruwan, suggests that the killings in Kajuru Local Government were carried yesterday (Friday) 15/2/2019. This is false in its entirety.

“We are aware that the incident happened in the late hours of Sunday 10 February to February 12, 2019, at about 1am at Gindin Gada in the Maro Ward of Kajuru Local Government, Kaduna State where unidentified hoodlums went into the village and killed about 11 people in their sleep.

“The incident led to reprisals. Two of the suspects were said to have been apprehended and handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in the area. It was in the afternoon of the said date of the attack (as contained in the press statement) that the District Head of Kufana, Mr Titus Dauda, and four of his local chiefs were released after their invitation by the Department of State Services.

“We see this as an illogical, intentional, premeditated attempt at stirring violence in the state for whatever expected gains. The incidence of raising false alarm by the Kaduna State Government should make Nigerians realise that some of our leaders are also guilty of hate speech and that makes them major actors in the game that has denied us peace and has claimed the lives of our love ones.”