Gov. Alia promises amnesty for repentant criminals in Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has promised amnesty for all repentant criminals in the State.

The Governor made the promise when he visited Akpuuna community in Ukum Local Government Area of the state Tuesday

Recall that gunmen had on July 4 attacked and killed 24 persons in the community.

The Governor, who commiserated with the affected families, promised that his administration would do everything possible to tackle criminality in the state.

Alia also reiterated his administration’s resolve to rehabilitate and reintegrate all criminals unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens

”If these criminals will wholeheartedly repent and choose a life free of crime, we will rehabilitate them and reintegrate them into the society.

”That way, they will become more useful to themselves, families and society, and our people can sleep with their eyes closed,”he said

Alia, who stressed his administration’s readiness to promote peaceful coexistence at all levels, warned that anyone fueling insecurity and violence would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He also warned traditional rulers who harbour criminals in their domains to desist from the act, adding that anyone caught would not be spared.

”This administration will not accommodate criminality of any kind; such activities has discouraged serious investors from investing in the state.

”This ugly trend is really affecting the economy of the state and we can’t continue like this,”he said.

Earlier, the District Head of Akpuuna, John Kungwa, thanked the governor for the visit and described the killings as a ploy to grab their ancestral lands.

Kungwa, who commended residents of the community for resisting the criminals, said that the killings came days after they had received threats from faceless persons.

”My people were killed a few days after we received a series of threats.

“But when they called, I told them I cannot compromise the security of my people and they told me to get ready as they are coming for me,” he narrated.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by heads of security agencies and other top government functionaries in the state.