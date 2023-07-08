Man kills lion with bare hands in Benue State

828 828

A 53-year-old man, Udele Iorver, from Ajio clan in Shangev-Ya district of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday reportedly killed a Lion that attacked him with bare hands at the Ngokugh mountains.

Ngokugh mountains is the area where a Nigeria Military Jet crashed on September 17, 2006, killing 13 out of 18 Nigerian Army Generals on board and three others rescued via the efforts of the then 14-year-old Detimbir Chia, who discovered the crash site with his dog and has long joined the Nigerian Army.

New Telegraph gathered that Iorver, who has also created history like the Biblical Samson who also killed a Lion using his bare hands, was working on his cassava farm located at Ngokugh mountains where he was reportedly attacked by the roaring lion.

Iorver, in a self defence bid launched a counter attack in what can best be described as a fierce battle that lasted for about 10 minutes before he defeated the wild beast.

Speaking with our reporter after the epic event, he said: “I was working on my cassava farm at Ngokugh mountain and suddenly, I heard a sound like that of a lion roaring and advancing towards me.

“I was nervous.

“I summoned courage and confronted the lion as it was coming towards me possibly to feast on me.

“It took about 10 minutes during the struggle before I killed it.”

Iorver, who sustained varying degrees of injuries, was immediately rushed to the General Hospital at Adikpo, where he is said to be receiving treatment.

Family sources of Iorver told journalists that he was indeed in stable condition as at the time of filing this report.

Also, a critical stakeholder in the area, Lawrence Akerigba, told our correspondent that Iorver sustained serious injuries during the encounter with the lion and has been hospitalised, adding that the beast attacked the victim while working on his cassava.

Akerigba said the victim is between 52 and 53 years old.

When contacted, the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Anene Catherine Sewuese, who immediately called the Divisional Police Officer of the local government, said they were yet to receive the report.

New Telegraph.