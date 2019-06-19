Daniel Lartey, the Ghanaian billed to face reigning West African Boxing Union champion, Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde of Nigeria, in an international welterweight challenge at GOtv Boxing Night 19 has pulled out of the fight.

Babatunde will now face another Ghanaian, Eden Biki, at the event’s headline fight, which holds on Sunday, 14 July, at the National Stadium, Lagos.

The news of Lartey’s withdrawal was communicated on Monday, Flykite Promotions, the event organisers, said.

Biki is reputed to be a tough boxer, with nine wins in as many fights and he is expected to provide a formidable challenge for Baby Face, who has the same fight record. Biki also has an impressive knockout record, ending 78 per cent of his bouts within the distance.

Six other bouts are scheduled for GOtv Boxing Night 19, with Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, current African Boxing Union lightweight champion, squaring up against Tope “Berinja” Agboola; and Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu challenging the incumbent WABU lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu in the national lightweight challenge division.

Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje will take on former ABU featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman; and Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo will go head-to-head against Tope “TP Rock” Musa in the featherweight category.

The event will also feature national light welterweight challenge bouts between Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olaiwola and Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu; and Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla and “I Star” Chukwudi respectively.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be beamed live on Africa’s biggest sport channel, SuperSport, in 47 African countries.