GOC 82 Div. decorates eight newly-promoted senior officers

Maj.- Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has decorated eight senior officers that benefitted from the recent 2018 Nigerian Army promotion exercise.

Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Public Relations of the Division, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu,

The GOC charged the newly-decorated officers to be professional, decisive and responsive in the conduct of their constitutional responsibilities.

Kabuk said the officers’ conduct should be in line with the Chief of Army Staff vision for the Nigerian Army.

He congratulated the officers and urged them to work very hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He said: “Promotion comes from God and only Him alone can promote anyone.

“You must therefore thank COAS for finding you worthy to be so elevated.

“You must continue to work harder in line with the COAS vision to justify the promotion.”

Kabuk thanked the COAS for finding officers of the division worthy of the promotion and assured him of the division’s determination in executing its constitutional roles in line with his vision for the Nigerian Army.

The eight senior officers decorated included two Colonels to Brigadier General- Col. Yahaya Abdulhamid and Col. Enoch Albara who were decorated with the rank of Brig.-Gen.

Commanders, Deputy Directors and Principal Staff Officers of the Division as well as family members and friends of the newly-promoted officers graced the occasion.