Germany sack head coach Hansi Flick

Germany have announced that head coach Hansi Flick has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

The 58-year-old departs less than 24 hours after Die Mannschaft suffered a humbling 4-1 home defeat in a friendly against Japan on Saturday night.

Germany have lost four and drawn one of their last five international matches under Flick and have only won four of their last 17 games in all competitions dating back to March 2022.

Flick insisted after the defeat to Japan that he is the “right coach” for Germany and stated that it “doesn’t help to point fingers now”.

However, the German Football Association (Deutscher Fussball-Bund) believe the “national team needs a fresh impetus” following a disappointing run of results, with Flick’s dismissal coming just eight months before Germany are scheduled to host Euro 2024.

It has also been confirmed that Flick’s assistant coaches Marcus Sorg and Danny Rohl have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

A statement from German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf read: “The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results.

“Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level.

“Sporting success is of the upmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made.”

Germany have confirmed that Rudi Voller, Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner will take charge of the national team for next Tuesday’s friendly against France in Dortmund, and they hope to announce Flick’s successor “as soon as possible”.

Following a short yet successful spell in charge of Bayern Munich, Flick replaced Joachim Low as Germany head coach in August 2021 and made a bright start to his reign with the national team, winning each of his first eight games by an aggregate score of 33-2.

However, Germany endured a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign last year, winning just one of their six fixtures and finished third in their group behind Italy and Hungary.

Die Mannschaft then crashed out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup for the second successive tournament after losing to both South Korea and Japan.

Flick has since led Germany, who are ranked 15th in the FIFA world rankings, to just one win in six matches in 2023, and he departs his role as head coach with a record of 12 wins, seven draws and six defeats in 25 games after nearly two years in charge.

Former Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as one of the early frontrunners to replace Flick as Germany boss.