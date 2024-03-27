FRSC returns N1.6m to Bauchi auto crash victims’ families

The Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has returned N1.6 million to the families of three persons who lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident in the state.

The Sector Commander, Patrick Ikaba, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said personnel of the Corps recovered the money during a rescue operation on three passengers who died in an accident which occurred on Saturday at Rinji village along Bauchi-Jos road in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

Ikaba said the accident involved a Mercedes Benz and a commercial Opel Vectra vehicle, where three males and a female lost their lives and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Commander said the personnel on the rescue mission recovered N1.6 million from the bodies of three deceased persons.

He said: “In the process of carrying out the rescue, they recovered a huge sum of money on the bodies of three of the occupants of the vehicles but unfortunately, the amount recovered were found on the dead bodies.

“One of them was carrying the sum of N1,648,500, while the other was carrying N23,500 and the last person was with N8,700.

“The money had been released to their relatives after proper identification.”

He said other properties recovered from the crash scene had since been released to the next of kins of the deceased.

He advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the road.

One of the relatives of the deceased, Aminu Yahaya, confirmed receiving N1,648,500 from the Corps.

Yahaya said: “I want to use this opportunity to express our gratitude to the FRSC, especially with their quick response to the crash, which led to the recovery of the money and other items.

“I collected the money and handed it to the wife of the deceased who has three children.”