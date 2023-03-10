FRSC Corps Marshall sympathizes with families of Lagos train crash victims

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has expressed his heartfelt sympathy for the victims Thursday train accident in Lagos, as well as admonished relevant authorities to construct level crossing railway gates to enhance safety in train operations across the country.

Biu expressed his condolences in a press release issued by Assistant Corps Marshal, Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem

While calling on traders to avoid the unwholesome practice of displaying wears around or on rail tracks, he also cautioned all categories of road users, to desist from undue interference with rail tracks whether or not the rails are been engaged by trains.

He stated that the crashed Marcopolo bus with registration number 04A-48LA conveyed 85 passengers out of which two adult occupants were confirmed dead at the spot while 4 died later at the hospital and the remaining 79 occupants who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rescued and are presently receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The Corps Marshal commiserated with the families of the dead and also wished the injured quick recovery and the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the losses.

He commended the FRSC team and all first responders like Nigeria Police, LASEMA, LASTMA for prompt rescue of the victims and promised that the crash will be investigated.

Recall that the fatal crash which involved a moving train and a Lagos State Staff Bus at PWD railway crossing along Agege motor road, Lagos occured Thursday morning.