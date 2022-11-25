Four policemen shot dead as gunmen abduct oil company MD in Rivers

No fewer than four policemen have been reportedly shot dead at Rumuokoro axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In the attack on the policemen who were on escort duty, the Managing Director of an oil and gas company was abducted.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the team escorting the MD of the oil company based in Port Harcourt at about 3pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

She, however, said three and not four policemen were killed.

Iringe-Koko said: “Yes, it is true that three policemen were killed.

“It is very unfortunate.

“They were providing escort for the oil company workers when the incident happened.

“But we are on it and an investigation has been launched immediately into the incident with a view to apprehend the suspects.”





