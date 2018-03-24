Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, Idowu Sofola, dies at 84

He was 84 years old and he died at his Lagos residence at about 8.oopm on Friday and according to Islamic rites, he will be buried today at Ikenne.

A former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, Chief Idowu Sofola (SAN), has died.

Sofola was the former Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benches and also the first black to be appointed Secretary of the International Bar Association.