The Chairman, Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olusesan Daini, on Tuesday urged residents in the area to clear their drainage channels, to avert flooding.

Daini made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ikorodu, as clearing and dredging of canals was carried out in the council development area.

He said that the exercise was aimed at reducing flooding in all the communities of the LCDA.

According to him, the measure is to sustain the council’s deflooding programme, consisting of the pre-rain, mid-rain and post-rain strategy, to provide relief for the residents.

“As we are in the peak of the rainy season, residents should cooperate with government and participate actively in clearing their immediate environment, for easy passage of rain water.

“They should complement government’s efforts, by clearing the tertiary drains or gutter in their neighbourhoods on regular basis, not only on monthly environmental days,” Daini said.

He assured the residents of prompt clearing of canals and drainage channels in the flood-prone areas by the council, to enable free flow of water during the rainy season.

“The exercise will also cover three major places in the area at the Ajewo, Ibeshe and Agunfoye/Oga-Oloye canals.

“The clearing of the Ajewo Canal will solve the flooding around Iwajowa, Oluodo, Igbo Agbowa and will also guard against flooding at Abuja, Akindano, Oshorun, Oke-Ota, Origbode and Ibeshe areas.

“Similarly, the dredging of the Oga-Oloye canal will solve the flooding problem around Macaulay, Banjoko and Bayeku Road, Agunfoye and some parts of Offin Road, while Awesu and Selewu will equally be flood free,” Daini said.

The chairman promised to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the LCDA, in line with his campaign manifesto.