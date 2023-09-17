Five teenage pregnant girls intercepted by NDLEA operatives

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Imo State on patrol along Aba-Owerri Expressway have intercepted five pregnant teenage girls suspected to be victims of child trafficking used as baby factory.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the operatives intercepted them on September 13, 2023.

They were picked up while being relocated from their hideout in Naze area of Owerri, the Imo State capital, to Ikenegbu area of the state capital.

The victims were: Chioma Emmanuel, 15; Uma Faith, 15; Divine Adimonye, 17; Opara Gift, 15; and Amarachi Mbata, 16.

In their statements, they claimed they didn’t know the men who impregnated them.

The Imo State command of the Agency has since been directed to hand them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigations.