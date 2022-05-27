Ex- Deputy Gov. Aliyu wins APC governorship ticket in Sokoto

A former Sokoto State Deputy Governor and immediate past Secretary of Police Trust Fund, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, has won the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Sokoto State.

Aliyu polled 1,080 votes out of 1,182 votes cast at the primary election, contested by six aspirants.

The Election Committee Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Kyari, said Sen. Ibrahim Gobir scored 36 votes, Amb. Faruk Malami-Yabo 27 votes, and former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, 16 votes and 23 invalid votes.

Kyari listed other aspirants as Abubakar Abdullahi 1 vote and Sen. Umar Gada, 0 vote.

The exercise started about 4 p.m. Thursday and ended about 11.40 a.m. Friday.