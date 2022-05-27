Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Politics

Ex- Deputy Gov. Aliyu wins APC governorship ticket in Sokoto

By No Comments1 Min Read

A former Sokoto State Deputy Governor and immediate past Secretary of Police Trust Fund, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, has won the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Sokoto State.

Aliyu polled 1,080 votes out of 1,182 votes cast at the primary election, contested by six aspirants.

The Election Committee Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Kyari, said Sen. Ibrahim Gobir scored 36 votes, Amb. Faruk Malami-Yabo 27 votes, and former Minister of Transport, Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman, 16 votes and 23 invalid votes.

Kyari listed other aspirants as Abubakar Abdullahi 1 vote and Sen. Umar Gada, 0 vote.

The exercise started about 4 p.m. Thursday and ended about 11.40 a.m. Friday.

Share.

Related Posts