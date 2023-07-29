Ex-convict jailed four years for stealing company vehicle, drugs

828 828

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday sentenced a 46-year-old driver, Olanrewaju Fakunade, to four years imprisonment for stealing his employer’s vehicle with pharmaceutical drugs worth N7.5 million.

Chief Magistrate S. H. Adebisi sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Adebisi said Fakunade, an ex-convict, should spend the four years at Abolongo Correctional Facility with hard labour to serve as a deterrent to others intending to commit such crime.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, had told the court that Fakunade committed the offences with some others still at large on June 14 at Neimeth International Pharmaceutical PLC in Ibadan.

Olagunju said the defendant stole the company’s Toyota Corolla car with registration number AKD 503 NN, which was loaded with pharmaceutical drugs.

He said: “The drugs were worth N3,480,000 and the vehicle worth N4 million the property of Mr. Shedrack Onafor.

“He was later arrested along Old Ife Road and by then he had sold the drugs.”

Olagunju said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convict was granted amnesty from the Agodi Correctional Facility in Ibadan in January by former Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola.