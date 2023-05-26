EPL: Man U qualify for Champions League after walloping Chelsea

Manchester United have confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League after their 4-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Man U only need a point from their last two games to secure a place in Europe’s primary club competition next season.

This was after Livepool were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa last Saturday at Anfield.

Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were enough to seal not only an emphatic win for the Manchester side but also a pathway to next season’s Champions League.

Joao Felix scored a consolation for the London side who sit in 12th place in the Premier League.

However, it was not a faultless night for Erik ten Hag’s side after Brazil international Antony was forced off half an hour into the game while Luke Shaw, who had a back issue, was also substituted at half time as a precaution.

United face Fulham in the last game of the Premier League season on Sunday before their FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on June 3.