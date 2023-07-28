Enugu NUJ condemns killing at Ogbete Market

828 828

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned Wednesday’s alleged killings at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu by a security agent.

The body stated its position Friday in a communiqué issued at the end of its Congress Thursday in Enugu.

“NUJ urges the relevant authorities to seek more diplomatic ways of solving the problem, to avoid its recurrence.”

Recall that one of the traders protesting against the state government’s alleged forceful sealing of their shops on July 24, was allegedly shot dead by a trigger-happy security agent deployed to ensure order during the protest.

The statement, however, alleged that the NUJ was supporting the state government’s ban on illegal Monday sit-at-home.

“The congress calls for an extension of the security network to rural areas to protect dwellers who wish to go about their businesses.

“The congress condemns the spate of insecurity in the state, urging security agencies to stop harassing and extorting from the citizens,” it said.

The communiqué also appealed to the state government to come up with an initiative of palliatives to cushion the effect of removal of oil subsidy.

The statement called for setting up of a Disability Commission, to expedite actions on the enactment of People with Disability (PWD) law, to help regulate issues affecting persons living with disability and curtail the spate of street begging in Enugu State.

“NUJ Enugu State Council, while commending the state government’s mass transit conveying workers to work on Mondays, advocates its extension to other days of the week, as part of measures to reduce the harsh effect of the subsidy removal.

“NUJ Enugu state council, while commending steps so far taken, urges the state government not to lose focus on its campaign promises, especially provision of potable water in 180 days to every household in Enugu metropolis,” it added.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the Chairman of the council, Sam Udekwe and the Secretary, Ifeoma Amuta.