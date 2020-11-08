Media personality and actor, Uti Nwachukwu, says Jesus will be disappointed in Nigerians who are in support of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, because of Christianity.

According to Nwachukwu, he is disappointed that Nigerians will hold vigils for Trump.

He said it is hypocritical to support someone that perpetuates hate and division.

He posted via his Twitter handle that every #EndSARS protester who supports Trump is a hypocrite.

‘He tweeted: “I’m so ashamed of the hypocritical brain washed Nigerians supporting Trump all in the name of Christianity! SOMEONE THAT CLEARLY PERPETUATED HATE, DIVISION AND ANARCHY!! This is who u people were holding vigils for? Is this the love Jesus preached? He will be so disappointed.

“If you ever tweeted or shouted #EndSARS and you are a trump supporter ALL IN THE NAME OF CHRISTIANITY , then YOU ARE PART OF OUR MAIN PROBLEM IN NIGERIA!! You are part of the reason why we have suffered injustice and bad governance in Nigeria! U disgust me!!Tueh HYPOCRITE!!!!”