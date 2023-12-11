A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.
The spokesman of the former president, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known on his X handle on Monday.
Shehu said: “This afternoon, I had the privilege of being with the former President, Muhammadu Buhari as he received my old school mate, Nasir El-Rufa’i who came on a goodwill visit in Daura.
Also Read:
- El-Rufai visits Buhari in Daura + Photos
- House shocked increase in staff salary from N4.1t to N4.79t
- Ohaneze felicitates Governor Uzodimma at 65
- Reps demand tripartite committee for fiscal, monetary policies
- Rivers: PDP urges INEC to declare defected lawmakers’ seats vacant
“The former President had a joyous moment with the visiting former Governor.”