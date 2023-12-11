El-Rufai visits Buhari in Daura + Photos

A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

The spokesman of the former president, Mallam Garba Shehu, made this known on his X handle on Monday.

Shehu said: “This afternoon, I had the privilege of being with the former President, Muhammadu Buhari as he received my old school mate, Nasir El-Rufa’i who came on a goodwill visit in Daura.

Also Read:

“The former President had a joyous moment with the visiting former Governor.”