The Edo House of Assembly on Monday confirmed six nominees – Damian Lawani, Joe Ikpea, Felix Akhabue, Moses Agbakor, Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edekor – as Commissioners in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had on July 10 forwarded the list of the nominees to the house for consideration and confirmation.

The list was referred to an ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker, Frank Okiye, for screening.

The confirmation of the nominees followed the recommendation of the ad-hoc committee.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee and Leader of the house, Roland Asoro, said the nominees were qualified to be appointed as commissioners in the state.

Asoro said the committee had therefore recommended them for confirmation as commissioners.

The house consequently adopted the report of the committee and confirmed the nominees as recommended.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the house which was inaugurated on June 17 has been in crisis.

Only 12 out of 24 the elected members have so far be inaugurated.