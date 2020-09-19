Voters in Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Polling Unit, Oredo Ward 4, Emokpae Model Primary School, Benin City, were seen observing physical distancing, washing hands and wearing face masks to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that aside security checkpoints provided at the centre of the community, residents moved around freely with their face masks.

Esosa Igbinegin, a voter in Oredo Ward 1(unit 3), said voters were observing the COVID-19 guidelines.

Igbinegin said: “Voting is going on well here and no issues at all.

“We are all on our face masks as directed.”

Ehi Osagie, another voter in Oredo Ward 1 (unit 3), said security personnel were working hard to ensure a hitch-free election.

“Security teams are working well, voting is ongoing peacefully in this Ward,” Osagie said.

Meanwhile, voters in Oredo Ward 12 with 6 units in Oba Market were wearing face masks but not observing physical distancing.

NAN.