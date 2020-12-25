Organisers of the Edo 2020 Trade Fair said the event has been postponed indefinitely due to challenges of insecurity experienced in the state.

Osayande Igbe, Director of the fair Planning Committee, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Friday

According to Igbe, the Fair was slated for November 27 to December 20, and after due consultation with relevant stakeholders, including exhibitors, it was postponed indefinitely pending when security situation would improve.

He said: “The exhibitors were ready for Christmas sales but were scared of the high rate of insecurity in the state; they asked us to reschedule the fair to a future date.

“The exhibitors coming from across the 18 local government councils of the state expressed fear on the safety of their wares inside the trade fair premises.

“Also, the insecurity on the road connecting Edo North and Edo Central senatorial districts to Edo South senatorial district is a big concern to exhibitors and members of the public.”

Igbe urged members of the public not to be discouraged that the fair was postponed, noting that it was better to give top priority to security of lives and properties.

“There is also the concern about the second phase of COVID-19 in Which large gatherings are to be avoided,” he said.

NAN reports that the fair, which began with registration of exhibitors in December, was supposed to be inaugurated on December 14 and run through the first week of January 2021.