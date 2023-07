828 828

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank (CBN) in court.

Emefiele has been in detention since President Bola Tinubu suspended him last month.

READ ALSO:

· Four jailed for cybercrimes in Kwara State

· Subsidy removal: Ogun approves money for workers, pensioners

· Reps begin probe into $2.5b annual loss to gas flaring

The secret police had picked him up at his Lagos residence and flew him to Abuja.

Details later