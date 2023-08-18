Delta Police rescue man kidnapped at entrance to his house

Juliana Francis

The Delta State Police Command has rescued a victim, who was kidnapped just as he was about to enter his house.

The kidnappers were making a quick getaway with the victim in their car when operatives at Oghara Police Station got information about the kidnap and immediately swung into action.

The timely response of the Police led to the victim being rescued. The Police also recovered 20 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bright Edafe, said that the arrest was made on the 17th of August.

According to him, on that date, at about 8:35 PM, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Oghara Police Station, received information from members of the community that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted in a white Benz GLK with registration number ABC-448-HC, around Ogharake community.

Edafe said: “The DPO Oghara swiftly mobilised and led a team of the Command’s Anti-cult Unit alongside the divisional patrol team to the area with the support of community youth and local vigilantes.

“The team embarked on a serious patrol of the area until at about 9:50 PM, when the policemen sighted the said vehicle and on getting closer to the vehicle, the hoodlums abandoned the car and escaped into the nearby bush.

“Upon a search of the vehicle, the kidnapped victim was rescued and 20 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered. Investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped in Sapele at the entrance of his apartment on the same date at about 7: PM. The victim has since been reunited with his family while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, while commending the efforts of the DPO and his men, also assured members of the public that the command will continue to embark on a more proactive and intelligence-led operation to see that these criminal elements are completely flushed out of the state.

The CP urged members of the public to assist the Police by providing useful, timely, and credible information that will aid in crime fighting.