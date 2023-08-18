IPPIS Probe: Reps Committee to recommend sanctions

Worried by gross violation of Federal Character in the recruitment of personnel by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government, the Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives probing allegations of employment racketeering and gross mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System on Thursday threatened to recommend sanctions to the executive arm of government on some erring MDAs for flouting the constitutional federal character provision in their recruitment and staff placement.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon.Yusuf Gagdi, made the pronouncement during the ongoing investigative hearing.

Gagdi said that many of the government agencies had grossly flouted the provision of the law on the inclusion of persons from all the six geopolitical zones in employment.

The Committee had grilled the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for Typononmiasis and Onchocerciasers Research, Dr. Joseph Ajakaiye, and the Registrar of the Nigeria Council for Food Science and Technology, Veronica Eze, on their agencies lopsided staff recruitment, where they were all faulted.

Ajakaiye, who was grilled on the nominal role of staff, sequence of employment and sundry issues, said the agency was established in 2019 through an Act of the parliament.

He further explained that there were 65 new personnel that were engaged by the agency and captured by the IPPIS platform for payment of salaries and other emoluments.

He added that the agency got approval from the Head of Service of the Federation and compliance certificate from the Federal Character Commission.

But the Committee Chairman and other members from the documents picked holes with the issue of geopolitical spread of the staffers, saying the agency did not comply with the constitutional provision on federal character.

Also in her presentation, Eze said the agency only carried out recruitment in 2022.

She told the House panel that the agency was created in 2019 and they got approval from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the compliance certificate from the Federal Character Commission to employ the staff.

However,Gagdi and Hon. Oluwole Oke, who observed that the agency only recruited persons from four geopolitical zones, asked the Chief Executive Officers to prepare their nominal roll of staff on a state by state basis.

Gagdi said that the Federal Character Commission that is supposed to sanction the lopsided employment in government agencies is aiding it by issuing these agencies compliance certificates on their recruitments.

He added that the Committee would not hesitate to recommend sanctions to the executive arm of government on the defaulting agencies in their report to the For ratification.