Delta: One killed, four arrested as hoodlums storm community 

The Delta State Police Command said it has killed a suspect and arrested four others who stormed into Isah community in Ogwashi Uku, Delta State shooting sporadically.

The spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, revealed the development in a statement he made available to newsmen.

He said that on April 3, 2024 at about 09:45am, in response to a distress call from a resident of Isah Community Ogwashi Uku that hoodlums bearing guns were shooting sporadically in the community forest, the Commander, Safe Delta deployed police operatives to the area.

Edafe said that the team upon arrival was engaged in a fierce gun duel by the hoodlums and during the gun duel, one of the suspects sustained bullet injuries and a locally made double barrel cut-to-size gun, and three live cartridges were recovered from the scene.

He added: “The wounded suspect was taken to FMC Asaba for medical attention but confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Four other suspects were arrested at the scene. Those arrested are Abua Prosper, Nduka Ashiedu, Abua Monday, and Ogor Okocha, all from Isah Ogwashi Uku community. The arrested suspects and the recovered exhibit are currently in our custody preliminary investigation ongoing.”

Similarly, on April 1, 2024 at about 9am, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad while on routine patrol along Asaba/Benin Expressway encountered a group of about six gunmen all armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

Edafe said: “On sighting the operatives the suspects in a bid to escape had an encounter with operatives, during the gun duel, two of the suspected robbers were arrested with serious gunshot injuries.

“They were immediately taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead, while other suspects escaped.

“One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun loaded with two live cartridges and a battle axe was recovered.

“Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

Again, on April 4, 2024 at about 5pm based on credible intelligence gathered on inter confraternity clash between different cultist groups ongoing in Ogwashi-Uku and its environs, the Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi directed that the operatives of Raiders Squad work meticulously on the gathered intelligence, and bring the adequate result to that effect.

Edafe stated: “Upon the strength of the stern directive of the CP, the operatives raided one hotel in Issele-Azagba; and during the raid, one 29-year-old male suspect, Joseph Jonathan, a native of Ika North-East was arrested. Immediately, a search was conducted, and the following were recovered: one locally made double barrel and three live cartridges; one black bag where the locally made cut-to-size pistol was concealed; and one charm-designed cowries.

“During interrogation, he confessed to being a member of Eiye Confraternity. Exhibits and suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing as efforts are on top gear to arrest other members of the gangs.”