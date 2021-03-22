The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday led other senior police officers of the command to take the COVID-19 vaccination at the Area F Area Command, Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja GRA.

This was disclosed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He said the CP received his jab about 2.30pm.

“By his action, he has ordered that every personnel of the Lagos State Police Command must be vaccinated as front line workers. They are to be prevented from the pandemic and feel safe whenever they are on duty and, even off duty,” he said.

According to the statement, the police chief has also scheduled the personnel on Area Command basis for the exercise for easy administration.

The police commissioner also called on the general public to avail themselves of the opportunity of the vaccination, saying the pandemic is real and must be tackled by all means.