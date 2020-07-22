Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on enforcement of ban on interstates, non-essential travel during the curfew hours intercepted 10 luxury buses with 150 passengers travelling out of Lagos State to various destinations in the Northern and Eastern regions of Nigeria on July 18, 2020 at 11pm.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Bala Elkana, on Tuesday.

Elkana said the drivers and passengers were arrested, while the buses were impounded.

The violators were arraigned in the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, warned commercial vehicle operators and motor parks against violating interstates movement restriction orders during the curfew hours.

Passengers were also warned against non-essential interstates travels during the curfew hours.