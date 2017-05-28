LATEST NEWS:
13. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 13, 20173min0

Related Articles

News

Child labour: 168m children affected by conflict and disaster

News

Fani-Kayode condemns raid of Sun newspaper by EFCC

News

Why we sacked Kaduna district, village heads – Commissioner

News

Osinbajo blames poverty, hunger for Boko Haram, militancy

News

Politicians have hijacked Nnamdi Kanu – MASSOB leader

News

Trial of ex-Governor Aliyu stalled, as aide files preliminary objection

News

FRSC sets date to resume psychiatric test for traffic offenders

News

Court rejects EFCC’s documents in Dasuki aide’s trial

Sambo-Dasuki.jpg
The judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, held that the e-payment schedule of N3.12 billion issued from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and N2.5 billion from office of the National Security Adviser did not meet the provision of the Evidence Act

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday rejected an e-payment document tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the ongoing trial of Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, an aide to retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.
The judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, held that the e-payment schedule of N3.12 billion issued from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and N2.5 billion from office of the National Security Adviser did not meet the provision of the Evidence Act.
Ashinze is standing trial with an Austrian, Wolfgang Reinl; Edidiong Idiong and Sagir Mohammed, on a 13-count charge of money laundering.
The others defendants were: Geonel Integrated Services Limited, Unity Continental Nigeria Limited, Helpline Organisation, Vibrant Resources Limited and Sologic Integrated Service Limited.
At the resumed trial, the prosecution witness, Hassan Seidu, an EFCC investigator, told the court that during their investigation, the EFCC requested for e-payment schedule evidence from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
He said the request was to know how the payment of N3.12 billion on April 11, 2014 and N2.5 billion on February 16, 2015 were transferred to two accounts.
He further stated that CBN sent the certified true copy of the e-payment slip used for effecting the transfer to Geonel Integrated services Ltd and Unity Continental Nigeria Ltd.
When the prosecution applied to tender the e-payment schedule as exhibit, the defence, led by Ernest Nwoye, opposed the tendering and admission of the document.
Nwoye said that “it is a photocopy of what is supposed to be a certified true copy”, and urged court to reject the documents as they were not in full compliance of the law.
He added that there was no stamp of the certifying authority and there was nothing to show that the document emanate from the CBN.
Nwoye submitted that the documents contravened Section 104(1) of the Evidence Act.
In his response, the prosecuting counsel, O.I. Uket, told the court to discountenance the objection of the defence.
Uket stressed that “where a certificate is issued, there shall be no further question” and relied on Section 56, 57 and 58 of the Evidence Act.
He further said that the document was certified before it was presented as evidence and was therefore in total compliance to the law.
Kolawole after listening to both parties and viewing the documents, held that what the prosecution had produced were photocopies of documents which do not fulfill provision of Section 56, 57 and 58 of the Evidence Act.
Kolawole said: “The payment schedules issued are inadmissible and marked as rejected.’’
He adjourned the matter until July 5 for continuation of trial.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousFRSC sets date to resume psychiatric test for traffic offenders

nextTrial of ex-Governor Aliyu stalled, as aide files preliminary objection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Why I withdrew my support for Jonathan’s re-election bid – Oshiomhole

Man sleeps with 57 women in 24 hours, ejaculated over 5ml sperm each round to set new world record

CBN boosts FOREX market with $413.5m as Naira remains stable

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements