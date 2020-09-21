Ticket demand for Arminia Bielefeld’s first Bundesliga home game in 11 years on Saturday prompted their server to collapse.

Season ticket-holders were originally able to register from Sunday evening for the promoted team’s game against Cologne, for which as of now 5,300 spectators are to be allowed in.

This is as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Demand was so high that their internet server went down and they had to take the registration form off their website, apologising and promising a new form later Monday.

“We had expected a rush, but nothing like this,” a club statement said. “We will do everything we can to learn from the mistakes.”

Arminia Bielefeld reassured fans by saying the time of registration would have no influence on the distribution of the tickets which is to be done by lot.

. dpa/NAN.