Buhari awards CON to Senator Odebiyi

The list of National Honours Award is resplendent with names of personalities who have paid their dues through impacts on the Nigerian nation and her citizens

Senator Tolu Odebiyi who bags Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) couldn’t have missed the list judging by his contributions on the floor of the Senate where he chairs the Federal Capital Territory, Marine Transport Committee, and several other committees.

In recognition of his sterling performance and quality contribution on the floor of the upper legislative chamber, he was appointed a member of the ECOWAS Parliament to represent Nigeria.

Senator Odebiyi is consistently driven by a sense of purpose and his genuine commitment to the wellbeing of his constituents.

In line with his passion for the less privileged and the most vulnerable members of the society, he launched the Tolu Odebiyi Foundation in 2019 whose four primary areas of focus are: Education, Health Care, Youth Welfare and Women/Widows Empowerment.

He also facilitated several healthcare programmes where he ensured that the Senior Citizens (elders) of his district experience stress-free access to medicare, as well as the recently concluded ophthalmic screening exercise to treat all eye disorders including cataracts and the provision of eye glasses, medication, eye drops and surgery in his constituency.

The recognition of this illustrious compatriot with a National Honours Award by President Muhammadu Buhari is a seal on Senator Odebiyi’s humanitarian contributions over the years.

Needless to highlight his concerted efforts as a Grand Patron of Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership (MGGEL), a group committed to the same ideals which he passionately stands for – positioning his party for the upliftment of humanity and appropriate exploitation of natural resources for the good of mankind.

The duo of MGGEL’s Director-General/Convener, Ambassador H. K. Bello; and the BoT Chairman, Chief Jerry Nwohu attested to the fact that the recognition of Senator Odebiyi by President Buhari is apt and timely.