Breaking: Policeman in DSS net for hiding, treating wanted bandit, Dogo Gide

Operatives of the Sokoto State Command of the Department of State Services have arrested a serving Police Corporal for allegedly hiding and hospitalising a wanted bandit, Dogo Gide, The Eagle Online has learnt.
A police source told The Eagle Online that the information was received from the Zone 10 Police Zonal Command.
It was gathered that the Corporal, with F/NUM 515340, identified as Aliyu Abubakar, attached to X-Squad, was arrested and detained at the DSS detention facility in connection with a case of transportation and hospitalisation of a bandit kingpin.
The source added: “Preliminary investigation into the matter at their end is in progress.”