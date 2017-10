Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has retained his heavyweight title.

Joshua defeated Carlos Takam in the 10th round of a pulsating bout on Saturday night.

Joshua said in a post-match interview: “I was breaking him down round by round.

“I think people wanted to see him (Takam) on the floor.

“That was my plan to take him out in the 10th or 11th round.”

