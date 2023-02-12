Breaking: AIG dies during brief illness

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5, comprising Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States, AIG Lawan Tanks Jimeta, is dead.

According to available information, the AIG died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State during a brief illness.

The spokesman of the Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a WhatsApp message in the early hours of Sunday.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, wrote: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With a heavy heart but total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I wish to announce the death of A.I.G Lawan Tanko Jimeta.

“He died at the Teaching Hospital, Benin Edo State, this morning after a brief Illness.

“To Allah we belong and to him we shall return, a real departure of a Godly man.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward him with aljannatul fiddausi.

“May he give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amin.”