Beneficiary of Aareonakakanfo Scholarship Scheme bags First Class 

One of the recipients of the 2021 edition of the Aareonakakanfo Scholarship Scheme, Nurudeen Abass Adesimi, has bagged a First Class Honours from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Adesimi was awarded First Class Honours, Bachelor of Arts Yoruba from the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife,

Speaking on the success recorded by the student, Director, Aare Onakakanfo students scholarship scheme, Ambassador Ibrahim Lawal, said the scholarship programme was established by Aare Gani Adams in 2018 to help brilliant and indigent students in the university to fulfil their dreams in life.

Ambassador Lawal stated that over 1000 students had benefited from the annual scholarship programme that usually holds during Adams’ installation anniversary, adding that the event had wider spread across the South-West region and beyond.

He explained also that the scholarship scheme was meant to encourage the best students in Yoruba language in each of the universities in the South-West. It is also to promote Yoruba Language and culture and to sustain the core values of Yoruba race.

“It is a thing of joy that one of the recipients of our scholarship scheme bagged a First Class Honour at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife. It is something to be proud of and I am sure this will also encourage others to work hard to be the best in their respective disciplines.

“What we do with the Aareonakakanfo scholarship scheme is to set an agenda for the students for a better future and by doing that, we are sowing seeds that will germinate and grow to be a bountiful acorn.

“With Nurudeen Abass Adesimi’s exemplary success, I am sure Aare Gani Adams will continue to do more in promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba race.

“The Yoruba generalissimo is a man that values education and that is why he has been investing several millions in the scholarship programme to help the students”.

In his remarks, Adesimi said he was excited to be one of the recipients of the Aareonakakanfo scholarship scheme then in 2021, saying such initiative gave him the opportunity to excel in his academic pursuit.

“People like us are well motivated by little opportunity and I am happy my efforts have been rewarded by this result. I express my gratitude to all my lecturers in my department for providing the best opportunity for me to achieve this great feat.

“I express my appreciation to Iba Gani Adams for the scholarship initiative, may Allah bless you all,” he said.