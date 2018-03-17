Bayelsa suspends seven secondary school students over cult related activities

The Bayelsa Government has announced the indefinite suspension of seven senior secondary school students for engaging in cult related activities.

The Bayelsa Commissioner for Education, Jonathan Obuebite, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Yenogoa on Saturday.

According to Obuebite, the students were reported to have attacked and injured a fellow student at the Central Epie Secondary School, Opolo-Epie located in Yenagoa.

Obuebite who did not mention the names of the students, said the alleged cultists did not only attack their victim but also endangered the lives of other students.

The commissioner said that they also disrupted academic activities of the school during their nefarious actions.

He further prohibited government schools from admitting the students without clearance from the state ministry of education.