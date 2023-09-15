Bayelsa 2023: British High Commission seeks collaboration with stakeholders for peaceful poll

The British High Commission in Nigeria said it is willing to collaborate with the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and other relevant stakeholders in Bayelsa to ensure a violence-free governorship poll in the State.

The Political Secretary of the British High Commission, Abuja, Hamish Tye, said this during when his team visited the headquarters of the INC in Yenagoa Friday

Tye called for peaceful conduct by the political actors and their supporters before, during and after the election.

He said the commission would like to observe a peaceful, free and fair governorship election process devoid of rancour and violence in Bayelsa.

He added that the British High Commission was also interested in the issues bordering on the polls and how it could together with the INC and other stakeholders engage with the governorship candidates to achieve a fair political contest.

According to him, one of the major reasons for the visit is to understand the priorities of INC.

“Also, we want to get your views on some of the relevant issues in the election like oil and gas, governance, what matters to you, and your views on what we should expect concerning the election.

“We want to explore the initiatives that you have taken to ensure that the election is peaceful, and engage with the candidates to get an idea on how we can ensure that the election is peaceful,” he said.

Earlier, INC President Prof. Benjamin Okaba, while receiving the visitors said the organisation had at several public fora appealed to all concerned to shun bitterness and other divisive tendencies.

He urged the British High Commision to work with INC in the overall interest of peace and development of the state, adding that the INC had come up with a Violence-Free Election Advocacy message ahead of the polls.

“We as Ogbia, Epie, Nembe, Tarakiri, Kolokuma, Egbema, Mein etc, are all one Ijaw family with a common destiny, equal rights and privileges in Bayelsa and Ijaw land.

“We are first and foremost Ijaws and Bayelsans before anything party, that is APC, PDP, Labour Party etc.

“It is un-Ijaw to destroy in order to survive or progress. We also believe that before you raise your machete or pull the trigger, remember that election is not war.

“Instead, use your legal weapon, the PVC and vote wisely to guarantee a good future for yourself and children,” he said.

He also said that the organisation frowned at any form of violence or killings in the name of elections.

The Ijaw leader urged the British High Commission to lend its voice to INC’s call on government at all levels and security agencies to demonstrate neutrality in the discharge of their assignment during the polls.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed Saturday November 11, 2023 for the State’s Governorship election, as well as in Imo and Kogi States.