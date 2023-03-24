Bauchi Crash: FRSC directs establishment of unit Command to aid operations  

Following the fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Friday, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC Dauda Ali Biu has directed the immediate establishment of a unit Command with necessary operational facilities in Gamawa, Bauchi State.

This, according to a press statement signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem is to tackle all incidences relating to abuse of traffic rules, as well as entrench safety, specifically, to curtail excesses of erring drivers.

Kazeem recalled that the fatal lone crash involved an ash colour commercial Toyota Hummer Bus with registration number JMA 59 XA, conveying 24 people plying through Hadeja-Potiskum route which lost control and collided into 11 other victims who were seated underneath a tree in Udubo town.

“From the crash investigation report, a total of 35 people were involved, out of which 10 victims all male adults sustained different injuries, and 25 victims comprising of 9 male adults, 11 female adults, 2 male children and 3 female children were killed.

“Specifically, 24 of the killed persons were onboard the vehicle while the remaining 1 victim was amongst the 11 people seated underneath the tree.

“The crash occured as a result of overloading, excessive speed and tyre burst which led to loss of control leading to the fatalities recorded” Kazeem narrated.

The Corps Marshall commiserated with the families of the deceased and wish the injured soonest recovery, while calling for caution especially during this Ramadan.