Bauchi: After Commissioner’s resignation, SSA follows

Shortly after the resignation of Hajiya Sa’adatu Kirfi, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs Development, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed, Harsanu Guyaba, has also resigned.

Kirfi’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to Mohammed, dated January 4, 2023 in Bauchi on Wednesday.

She wrote: “Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council, and Hon Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my State under your Administration.”

Guyaba’ resignation was also contained in a letter to the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He wrote: “It is with immense gratitude to the Almighty Allah (SWT) and deep appreciation to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, I wish to tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Local Government Affairs.

“On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to register my personal appreciation to Gov Mohammed for finding me worthy of appointment to the position of SSA on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“It is a great honour done to me.”