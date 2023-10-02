Basketmouth apologises to AY over ‘beef’ of several years

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name Basketmouth, has apologized to colleague AY Makun, over the rift between the duo.

There had been speculation of love loss between the comedians. The speculation became widespread during a question-and-answer session hosted by AY.

A fan asked about the ‘beef’ and the funnyman gave a hint about the strained relationship between him and his colleague.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, in March, AY revealed that it was N30,000 that tore his friendship apart with Basketmouth.

AY said: “Now, something funny happened, one of the gigs per se, I got his endorsement to go stand in for him. Usually, what we get that time is N30,000, and that amount of money was everything to me. It would buy me my pack of noodles, recharge card, fuel for my car and generator. I would also avail myself of the opportunity to pay one or two people to do one or two skits that I can quickly put out. So, I got this job but the people were not too happy to see me at the venue because they were expecting Basketmouth.

“Long story short, the guy was later happy with my performance and there was an exchange of numbers and I left. This gig came through one of Basketmouth’s guys. Two weeks running, I had not seen N30,000 and I was starving, as a bachelor, I had nothing. So, I decided to ask for N30,000 and he said the person had not paid.”

However, in a video shared via his social media accounts on Monday, Basketmouth apologized to AY and others in the entertainment industry for “whatever” he must have done wrong in the past.

He said, “To all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended knowingly or unknowingly. I am saying this to you from the bottom of my heart I am genuinely sorry. And to the people who have accused me of doing things that have affected their career in one way or the other, I am not going to deny or accept these allegations. God knows the truth but regardless, forgive me. I beg you from the bottom of my heart.

The comedian continued, “Now to my guy AY, I don’t know if my apology is still valid right now but if it is, please forgive me for whatever I have done or said in the past that had affected you in any way. I want you to know that I have forgiven you for anything you had said or done knowingly or unknowingly. It has gone and I just want us to live in peace and harmony.”