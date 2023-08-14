Badagry LG set to relocate NAN office, three  other agencies

The Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area, Badagry LG to relocate NAN office, 3 other agencies

The Chairman, Badagry Local Government Area, Olusegun Onilude, said that the offices of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and three other Federal Government agencies in Badagry are to be relocated.

Onilude, who dropped the hint while speaking with the agencies’ representatives Monday, said that the relocation of the offices became imperative following the resolve of his Council to reconstruct the town hall.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry reports that the three other Federal agencies affected are the National Population Commission, the Public Complainants Commission and the National Identity Management Commission.

Also affected by the relocation plan are the Citizens’ Mediation Centre under the Ministry of Justice, Lagos and some Lagos State agencies that have their offices in the Town Hall located besides Topo Garage along General Hospital, Badagry.

The Council Chairman said: “Already, a three-man committee to relocate affected federal agencies’ offices have been set up.

“The decision to reconstruct the dilapidated structure of the Town Hall is in fulfilment of the promises I made during my electioneering campaign and during my presentation of the 2023 Budget.

“As you can see, the contractor handling the project has started skeletal work on the old structure since Friday.”

Onilude said the committee headed by Philip Asokere, the Council Manager, would look for alternative offices for the affected agencies within the council offices in Badagry.

“You are all very important to us here. If we don’t accommodate you, then we are negating the national policy citing the agencies in the council.

“All what we are trying to do now is to improve on the facilities we have and in improving the facilities at times, we are creating inconveniences.

“When the problem is solved, everyone will be alright. Part of the problems we are creating now is just to make tomorrow a better place,” he said.

Onilude added that the seat of the council would soon move to the newly constructed administrative office, adding that the movement would create more office spaces for the agencies.

“We will have nothing less than 40 offices by the time we move in. There will be more spaces at the Secretariat, so we can realign thereafter.

“For now, please tolerate us. We can’t afford to lose you because we will pay more to have you back,” he said.

The chairman said that reconstruction of the Town Hall would start Wednesday, Aug. 16 and be completed within six months.

Asokere, the Committee Chairman, urged the affected agencies to bear with them, adding that at present they did not have enough office space for their counsellors and supervisors.

He promised to find comfortable office spaces for the affected agencies.

NAN reports that the chairman took the representatives to Toriko Primary Health Care Centre, where some agreed to stay until there were spaces in the Secretariat.

Other members of the committee are Olugbenga Hoponu, the Council Treasurer, and. O. Yusuf, the Council Engineer.

