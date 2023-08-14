Gov. Akeredolu respects supremacy of  party — APC Chairman

The Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, Monday, said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu respects supremacy of the party and has never influenced its control.

Adetimehin, who denied rumours of division in the party, said all stakeholders in the party were united.

The Chairman, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Akure, the State’s capital added that the leadership style of Akeredolu on party affairs was always aimed at unity and cohesion of various stakeholders from the unit level to the state level.

Adetimehin said that opposition party members in the state were attracted to the APC due to cohesion within the party.

“Of all the political parties in Ondo State, APC is the only united party. There is no division and we are rancour-free.

“We work together under the leadership of Gov. Akeredolu. He is a man that believes in the supremacy of the party. He never interferes in the running of the party.

“He allows the party to function effectively. That is what brings unity to the party and makes us the strongest political party in the state.

“That is why many members of opposition political parties are coming to join the APC in Ondo State,” he stated.

According to him, three days ago, the grassroot strength of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) totally collapsed into the APC.

“ All the former vice chairmen and 203 former councillors of PDP defected to the APC.

In Idanre, the Chairman of PDP Elders’ Forum joined the APC.

“The PDP has gone into extinction in Ondo State and it is now my duty to manage the APC in Ondo State,” Adetimehin said.