Soldiers in reprisal attack on LASTMA operatives + Video

Men in Nigerian Army uniform have attacked operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

The attack in different parts of the state on Monday, was believed to be a reprisal of an earlier one on a Soldier.

According to videos seen on Monday, several Soldiers stormed the Ojota area of Lagos State chasing LASTMA operatives in sight.

They eventually caught up with one, with about six of them, including two in mufti, descending on him.

The operative could be heard pleading in Yoruba language: “E joo, e joo (Meaning: Please, please).”

Similar attacks were said to have occurred in nearby Ketu and Maryland.

In one of the clips seen, the attackers boarded a commercial bus painted in Lagos State colour at the end of their operation.

Reacting to the development, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, said the agency has reached out to the Nigerian Army authorities.

The Director Operations, A. Peter, who spoke on behalf of Oreagba, said: “We have reported the incident to the higher authorities of the Army.

“They are already intervening in the matter.”

