Lagos Assembly screens 20 out of 39 Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner-Nominees

Amidst protest of lopsidedness in the list, the Lagos State House of Assemblyhas screened 20 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu submitted a total of 39 commissioners and Special Adviser nominees to the House for screening and confirmation July 28.

READ ALSO:

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa earlier set up a 12-man committee for the screening.

“Twenty of the 39 nominees have so far been screened by the committee which began sitting on Sunday,’’ Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mojeed Fatai (APC-Ibeju-Lekki), said Monday in Ikeja, the State’s capital.

He added that the screening would be completed by Wednesday ‘s deadline given to the committee. NAN