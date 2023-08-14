Gov. Oborevwori felicitates ace footballer, Jay-Jay Okocha, at 50

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has congratulated multi-talented footballer, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, who turned 50 years, today – Monday.

The Governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Monday in Asaba.

Oborevwori recalled that Okocha, one of Africa’s best-known midfield impresario of all-time, was honoured with the African Legend award and the BBC African Player of the Year award in 2004.

“He emerged the Best Player and Top Scorer at the African Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia in the same year. He also captained the Super Eagles at the 2002 FIFA World Cup finals in Korea/Japan.

“Also, Okocha won 73 caps for the Nigeria National team between 1993 and 2006, scoring 14 goals, and was a member of three FIFA World Cup squads,” he said.

He said that Okocha was a quintessential footballer whose contributions to the development of Nigeria and world football were remarkable.

He extolled the former Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Bolton Wanderers attacking midfielder for his patriotism, humility, mentorship and support to budding talents, adding that he remained a good ambassador of Delta.

The Governor remarked that as a footballer of great talent, Okocha brought his many years of experience to bear when he led the Delta Football Association, DFA from 2015 to 2019.

“As one of the most talented footballers Delta has produced, we are proud of your many achievements in the round leather game.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious son of the State, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha on his 50th birth anniversary.

“As you turn 50, your family, associates and admirers, have cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of wonderful accomplishments,” he said.

He prayed to God to bless Okocha’s path and make him a symbol for the motivation of youths in Delta and the country.