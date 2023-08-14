Court validates Abure as LP Chairman

The Court of Appeal, Benin, Edo State has affirmed Comrade Julius Abure,as the National Chairman of the opposition Labour Party (LP).

The ruling is on the suit filed by LP’s chieftain, Lucky Shaibu, against Abure and five others with reference number: CA/B/93/2023); namely: Justices Theresa Abadua, Fatima Akinbami, and Sybil Nwaka-Gbagi, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal of the appellant.

Lucky Shauibu,claimed to be a member of LP in Ward 3 Executive in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo, spearheaded the suspension of Abure as the LP Chairman.

In the lead judgement, Justice Abadua affirmed the decision of the High Court of Edo State, Benin and held that one man could not suspend the national chairman of LP in line with Articles 13 and 17 of the constitution of the party, and the extant Electoral Act of 2022, particularly when the appellant had been described by the party as unknown.

The court unanimously nullified the earlier suspension and all actions taken against Abure and the party, arising from the purported suspension.

Abure, in his reaction to the judgement, hailed the courageous judges of the appellate court, Benin, for refusing to close their eyes to the justice of the case, while commending his legal team, led by G.C. Igbokwe, SAN, for a job well done.

Igbokwe described the judgement as sound, courageous and unimpeachable while stating that in line with the judgement, Abure remained the national chairman of LP, until the party would hold its convention.