OAUTHC: ARD suspends strike for three weeks

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife branch, has suspended their strike for the next three weeks.

This is contained in a Communique issued and signed by their President and General Secretary, Dr Anuforo Anthony, and Dr Enesi IbukunOluwa, respectively, after its Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday, at OAUTHC, Ile-Ife.

The communique also resolved that the Hospital management should within the three weeks pay 4 to 7 months salaries and arrears being owed over 40 resident doctors recently employed by the hospital.

Accordingly, the hospital would enrol these doctors on payment platform for onward payment as from August salary and assure them of IPPIS capturing.

“The EGM will reconvene in 3 weeks to assess the progress made by the OAUTHC management in resolving this urgent and germane issue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at the expiration of 3 weeks, if OAUTHC management is yet to resolve this pressing issue, industrial harmony will not be guaranteed indefinitely”. Communique stressed.

The association proceeded on strike on July 18, 2023, till date, demanding principally 4-7 months salaries owed over 40 new residents doctors.