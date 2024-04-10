Araraume greets Muslim faithful at Eid-el-Fitri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, has felicitated Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri.

He said the occasion marked a significant period of hope renewal anchored on the virtues of peace, love and unity.

Araraume said these virtues should be extended to all Nigerians and other nationals who are resident in Nigeria.

According to him: “The month of Ramadan always offers Muslim faithful a divine path to the spirit of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, good neighbourliness, and total submission to the will of Allah.

“This year’s Ramadan has satisfied all these virtues.

Also Read

“I pray that the Almighty Allah would accept all Muslim faithful’s act of worship, which the Holy Month exemplified.

“As we celebrate, let us remember and lift our great country, Nigeria, in our prayers.

“Let us pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and the success of the administration of President Bola Tinubu as he navigates our country on the path of economic recovery and resilience.”