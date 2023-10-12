Apapa gridlock: Lagos begins removal of trailers + Video, photos

The Lagos State Government in conjunction with the Nigerian Ports Authority and Nigeria Police began strict enforcement operations on all illegally parked or abandoned trailers within Apapa and its environs, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency gas said.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed this in a statement.

In the statement on Wednesday, Taofiq explained that the decision, which was taken after the expiration of a “Removal Order” issued to trailer drivers, would ensure general safety of motorists and allow unimpeded free flow of traffic around the entire Apapa axis.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, who led the combined enforcement team, which commenced work on Tuesday, disclosed that over 18 trailers have so far been removed in accordance with the government’s zero tolerance for gridlocks and indiscipline.

Oreagba added that the enforcement operations, which would be a continuous exercise, was to checkmate the excesses of the trailer drivers and restore sanity around Creek Road, Etisalat Corridor, Trebor Junction and Liverpool down to Tin-Can First/Second Gates and Coconut, Trinity, Sunrise and Mile 2 axis.

READ ALSO:

Akon to host AFCON 2023 final draw tonight

Every Hamas member is a dead man — Israeli PM

Minister Idris charges broadcast stations on national reorientation

He said: “The Lagos State Government, being a responsible and responsive one, will ensure that every motorist have a smooth ride from the Port Gate inwards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and not only trailers carrying containers.”

The General Manager said efforts had been made in the past to restore sanity and bring back the glory of Apapa, which had been truncated by the undisciplined attitude of trailer drivers.

According to Oreagba: “Series of meetings have been held with the Petroleum tanker/trailer drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, other transport stakeholders to educate their members and ensure that they desist from indiscriminate parking and being indiscipline on the road.

“All tanker/trailer drivers are advised to adhere strictly to the new directive, as the government will not hesitate to enforce traffic rules and regulations to the letter.”

Oreagba called on motorists, including other road users, to take possession of the road and not hesitate to inform LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailers/tankers via the Agency hotlines: 08100565860, 08129928515 and 08129928593)

He maintained that all contravened trailers/tankers would be immediately charged to court for prosecutions in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.