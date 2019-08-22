Anthony Joshua has a new addition to his left hand, as the boxer got a lion and a forest tattooed onto his middle finger to cover up calluses.

The 29-year-old booked into his local tattoo shop in Southgate, London for the work to be done, which uses one of the calluses as a moon.

Southgate SG Tattoo was the venue for the superstar’s inking, who was booked in for a private session with artist Oscar Corozzo.

“He came in the middle of July, we had a quick consultation, he lives not far from Southgate,” shop owner Victor Tsyhanou told The Sun.

“We booked him in for the following week – it’s the first time a big name like Anthony has come to the studio.

“Obviously there was a lot of attention from locals so we booked him in later in the evening, closed the studio and did him a private session.

“Because he does boxing, he had some pigmentation on his fists, so he gave us ideas of what he wanted to do.

“He wanted a little forest, so we decided to do this thing with the moon.”

Tsyhanou also claimed that he wants to do his whole fist, but won’t be able to add to his left hand until after his December fight with Andy Ruiz Jr.

“Now he’s training for the next fight, he’s not coming but he really wanted to do some other things as well,” said Tsyhanou.

“He wants to do a lioness and a two cubs as well the same on his fingers, so he pretty much wants to do the whole fist.

“He came with a friend, we had a laugh and the session was for three hours altogether.”

In true AJ fashion, despite it being offered for free, the former heavyweight champion insisted on paying.

“He was really happy with the outcome, I wanted to do it on the house,” added Tsyhanou.

“But he said ‘you gave me a great service and you also support me as a sportsman,’ so he insisted on paying.”